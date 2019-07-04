Dolores Dotterweich

Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Obituary
SALISBURY - Dolores Dotterweich died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at home. Born in Burley, Idaho, she was the daughter of the late Santos Jose Gutierez and Isabel Udave Gutierez.
In 1986, her family moved to Salisbury and operated a chicken farm for more than 25 years. She later worked for the Head Start Program for 14 years and was involved with Special Olympics.
She is survived by her husband, Francis Xavier Dotterweich Sr.; her children: Francis X. Dotterweich Jr. of Baltimore, Joseph J. Dotterweich of Baltimore, Kathleen M. Dare of Salisbury, Eric C. Dotterweich of Poulsbo, Wash., and Kurt M. Dotterweich of Salisbury; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Manuel Gutierez, Peter Gutierez, Margaret Moe, Florence Gunderson and Isabel Gepner; and 24 nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Interment was in Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 4, 2019
