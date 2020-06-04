SALISBURY â€" Dominic Lamont Long Sr. died Friday, May 22, 2020, after a long illness. He was a son of Consola J. Pinkett and Thomas Lorenzo Long.

He graduated in 1992 from Wicomico Senior High School.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Arionna E. Long and Daijah M. Long; a son, Dominic Lamont Long Jr.; the mother of his children, Beth Eden; a brother; Travis; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lucille Pinkett Waller, Marvin Harris, Thomas and Christine Long.

Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.





