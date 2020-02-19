Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dona Detamore Tarbutton. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Visitation 12:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WITTMAN - Dona Detamore Tarbutton passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. She was born in Cambridge to the late Donald Detamore and Shirley Hubbard Hastings.

Dona attended schools in Cambridge, and graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1966. After high school, she became a model in New York City. She also worked as a dental hygienist, a school nurse, and later on a nanny, but her favorite job was taking care of her pride and joy, her grandson Preston. Dona and Preston had a special bond that will never be replaced, and just the mention of his name would make her face light up. She also enjoyed bird watching, cooking, collecting antiques, and going to Ocean City every year with her family.

Dona is survived by her husband, Charles Stanley Tarbutton, Sr. of Wittman; her daughter, Jessica Paglia and husband Matt, and their son Preston of Easton; step children, Billy Jones and Eddy Jones, both of Trappe; her sisters in law, Adele Fuchs and husband Ernie, and Sue Shortall all of Easton; and her special pug named Snuffi. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Burton Hastings II and Herbert Hastings; her step son, Charles Stanley Tarbutton, Jr.; and a grandchild whom she always said she couldn't wait to meet in Heaven.

A Celebration of Dona's life will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Talbot County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1143 Easton, MD 21601.





