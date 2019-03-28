SALISBURY - Donald Andrew Bratten died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late William H. Bratten Sr. and Ethel Purnell Bratten.

He attended Calvary Pentecostal Church, Jehovah Tabernacle and Ambassadors for Christ International. He was a musician and owned B-Boys Trucking.

He is survived by three sons, Jeronti Whaley Sr., Courtland Brosius and Tyler Bratten; five sisters, Ruth Baines, Cynthia Purnell, Louella Grizzle, Tywanda Cotton and Sandra Foreman; two brothers, William H. Bratten Jr. and Michael A. Bratten; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He will lie in repose on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church in Bishopville. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



