Donald A. Ipock

  • "My sincere condolences to you and your family."
    - Mason
  • "Deepest condolences. Please know our heavenly father feels..."
    - VC
  • "My heartfelt condolences for your loss. May you be..."
  • "My heartfelt condolences for your loss. May the love and..."
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-546-6937
SALISBURY - Donald A. Ipock, Jr. died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. Born in Lakewood, N.J., he was the son of Judith Ann Tilton Conway and Donald A. Ipock Sr.
He worked at Mountaire Farms as a chicken catcher.
In addition to his parents, he is survived a son, Donald A. Gottfried; four brothers, Bruce Ipock, Billy Ipock, Brian Ipock and Sharrod Conway; a sister, Robin Trudell; a grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his fiance, Christine Revel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 27, 2019
