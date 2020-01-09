SALISBURY - Donald B. Palmer died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Hebron, he was the son of the late Paul Lee and Gladys Coulbourn Palmer.

He had been a resident of Salisbury Genesis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for three years and was most recently a resident of Deer's Head State Center. He was a graduate of the former Salisbury High School, where he was a member of their Alumni Association.

He was employed for more than 15 years as a truck driver for a New Jersey company. He was also a self-employed carpenter. He was a member of the Cathedral of Love Church in Salisbury for many years, but recently transferred his membership to Refuge Temple COGIC in Cambridge.

His survivors include two sisters, Hazel Jones of Quantico and Trudy Tull of Baltimore; and host of nieces and nephews. Two sisters, Carolyn Evans and Rainelle Toy, preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Cathedral of Love Church in Salisbury. Interment will be in Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



