Donald Burgien Christopher (1943 - 2020)
Service Information
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD
21632
(410)-754-8888
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
Interment
Following Services
Junior Order Cemetery
Obituary
Donald Burgien Christopher, Sr., passed away on Jan. 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 7, 1943 in Caroline County, Md., the son of the late William Earl Christopher and Hazel Emily (Hopkins) Christopher.
He worked for ConAgra for 32 years and enjoyed fishing and listening to country music. By his family, he was known as "Big Donnie" and by his close friends he was known as "Duck". He was also a member of Easton Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his children, Robin May Christopher (Bob Engel), Paul David Christopher, and Donald Burgien Christopher, Jr.; grandchildren, Chelsea Christopher, Caleb Christopher, Brittany Christopher, Taylor Christopher, Holly Engel, and Cathryne Christopher; great-grandchildren, Aidan Meyers, and Oliver Bales; siblings, Peggy Townsend, Edna Hart, and Rose Wheaton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Harold Christopher, Sr., Philip Christopher, John "Roger" Christopher, Erma Boyles, Goldie Christopher, William Christopher, Paul Christopher, and Ronald Christopher, Sr.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, Md. Reverend Buddy Dunn officiated. Visitations were held at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment was held at Junior Order Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to at www.st.jude.org/donate.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 22, 2020
