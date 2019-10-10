TYASKIN - Donald Clarence Cox Sr. died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the home of his brother. Born in Quantico, he was the son of the late Marion Hayward Cox and Ruth Elizabeth Watson Cox.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Redmen's Lodge, American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He worked for Coldwater Processing, Sonny's Pure Oil, Buddy's Shell, Sealy Furniture, Sears Automotive, Montgomery Ward's Automotive and retired from Food Lion.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria "Vicki" Lee Cox; two sons, Sonny B. Cox of Tyaskin and Donald C. Cox Jr. of Salisbury; a daughter, Cathy Humphreys of Salisbury; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a stepdaughter, Kathleen Morris of Eldorado; and a brother, Walter "Buddy" Cox of Salisbury. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Sonny Cox.

A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



