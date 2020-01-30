Donald C. Mears (1939 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Cindy. I am sorry for your loss of your father. Last time..."
    - Ardeen E Taylor
  • "My condolences to Donny, Cindy, Ricky and their families!..."
    - GEORGE F. MALONE JR.
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DELMAR - Donald C. Mears died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Leonard and Carmella Mears.
He is survived by his children, Ricky Mears, Donnie Mears and Cindy Mears; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Earline Mears.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon