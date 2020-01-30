DELMAR - Donald C. Mears died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Leonard and Carmella Mears.
He is survived by his children, Ricky Mears, Donnie Mears and Cindy Mears; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Earline Mears.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 30, 2020