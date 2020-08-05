1/
Donald E. Baker
CAMBRIDGE - Donald E. Baker, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a resident of Cambridge passed away on July 23, 2020 at his home after a brief battle with cancer.
Don was born in Oxford, N.C. on July 19, 1939, and was the son of George H. Baker, Jr. and Ruth F. Lister. He spent his youth in Hertford, N.C. Don attended Louisburg College and the University of Maryland, and was a member of the United States Air Force. Don was a technical writer and retired from Northrop Grumman's BWI location in Linthicum, Md. As a member of the Cambridge Hardee's Club, Don really enjoyed his friends. Don loved crabbing, fishing, boating, sports and spending time with his family. Don treasured the Outer Banks of N.C. and his uncle's pier, "Jennette's Pier" in Nags Head, N.C.
Surviving him are his wife, Leslie C. Baker, of Cambridge; a daughter Gwendolyn B. Stokes and husband Robert, of Tampa, Fla.; a son Donald E. Baker Jr. and wife Indira, of Charlotte, N.C.; two sisters, Mary Frances Baker, of Cary, N.C., and Angela B. Rose and husband Kim, of Hertford, N.C.; and his granddaughter Maggie Stokes of Tampa, Fla.
Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Thomas Funeral Home in Cambridge MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
