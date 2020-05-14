MARDELA SPRINGS - Donald Edward Walter died Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in Baltimore, he was the only child of Diane Kay Walter and the late Donald Emrich.

As a youth, he was active in the Wicomico County Recreational Softball League. He was an alumni of Mardela Middle and High School, where he was a member of both the Junior and Senior High School Bands. He was the recipient of the Soroptimist Club Outstanding Student Achievement Award. A Culinary Arts graduate of Wicomico County's Vocational Training Center, he used his culinary skills in jobs at English Family Restaurants, Peninsula Regional Medical Center, the Ocean Club and finally at The Clarion in Ocean City.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Charlie Dean Walter of Rehoboth Beach; four aunts; and several cousins.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.





