Donald E. Walter
MARDELA SPRINGS - Donald Edward Walter died Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in Baltimore, he was the only child of Diane Kay Walter and the late Donald Emrich.
As a youth, he was active in the Wicomico County Recreational Softball League. He was an alumni of Mardela Middle and High School, where he was a member of both the Junior and Senior High School Bands. He was the recipient of the Soroptimist Club Outstanding Student Achievement Award. A Culinary Arts graduate of Wicomico County's Vocational Training Center, he used his culinary skills in jobs at English Family Restaurants, Peninsula Regional Medical Center, the Ocean Club and finally at The Clarion in Ocean City.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Charlie Dean Walter of Rehoboth Beach; four aunts; and several cousins.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
May 6, 2020
Diane, my heart hurts for you. I can remember him coming into the office when we worked together. And then later volunteering when we were in Quota club together. May you feel comfort in knowing that he is in a better place and you will see him and Dum Dum again. ♥
Patti Griffin
Friend
May 5, 2020
My wife and I send our deepest sympathy for the loss of your dear son Donald. May you receive comfort from the Lord now and in the future. God bless you.
.
Gary and Nancy Tingle
