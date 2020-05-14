Donald F. Gatton
HEBRON - Donald F. Gatton died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Pennsylvania, he was a son of Donald T. Gatton of Salisbury and the late Patricia A. Gatton.
After high school. He joined the U.S. Navy before beginning his career in the food service industry. He worked for Sysco Foods and, more recently, for Walmart.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Tammy J. Gatton; a son, Paul Schmidt Jr.; a daughter, Amanda Mitchell Gatton; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private due to the current restrictions. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
