Donald J. Derickson, 75

HEBRON - Donald James Derickson died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Sidney James Derickson and Elizabeth R Derickson.

A U.S. Army veteran, he worked for the Salisbury Police Department and then served as a Correctional Officer with the Maryland Division of Correction. Later, he worked part time at the Wicomico Sheriff's Office. He was a longtime member of Nelson United Methodist Church in Hebron.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynn M. Derickson; a daughter, Heather Derickson-Moore; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a nephew and two nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay D. Chew; and his daughter, Andrea Marie Hovatter.

Services were held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







