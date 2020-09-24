1/
Donald James Derickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Derickson, 75
HEBRON - Donald James Derickson died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Sidney James Derickson and Elizabeth R Derickson.
A U.S. Army veteran, he worked for the Salisbury Police Department and then served as a Correctional Officer with the Maryland Division of Correction. Later, he worked part time at the Wicomico Sheriff's Office. He was a longtime member of Nelson United Methodist Church in Hebron.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynn M. Derickson; a daughter, Heather Derickson-Moore; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a nephew and two nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay D. Chew; and his daughter, Andrea Marie Hovatter.
Services were held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved