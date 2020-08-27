1/
Donald Jenkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Jenkins, 63
EDEN - Donald Jenkins died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Born in Baltimore, he lived in the Salisbury area for most of his life.
He was a business owner and entrepreneur in the Delmarva area for over 30 years, owning various business ventures. He was a longtime member of the Allen Methodist Church in Allen.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
A visitation will be held today, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. The interment will take place in private at Allen Methodist Church Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Don was a sweet and generous man. He bought treats for our Bandit when we went to visit our Aunt without even knowing us or our dog. He will be missed by all his Florida friends. Hope you are paddling on the waves in heaven.
John & Cathy Deitsch
Friend
August 25, 2020
Faithful Wishes Wreath
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 25, 2020
I am going to miss you my friend your kind heart and the way you always paid it forward. Was a joy getting to know you over the years. Rest easy my friend you will be missed.
Helen Drummond- Williams
Friend
August 24, 2020
Don, We are deeply saddened. We are grateful that you came into our lives dear neighbor. We will truly miss you and your kind caring ways and heart. Always enjoyed your quricky pink cartoon dog and that equally playful catipillar you always placed next to the exterior of your garage door while you wintered with us in our building in Florida each year. (I never told you that those creatures always made me smile and sometimes laugh out loud) We know your light continues to shine on as you enter your new begining in the Afterlife. Rest in Peace dear man... you are cherished here always. -- Your friends/neighbors of Building 445 in NSB, FL
Know too We are sending our love and sympathy to Daphney and all your family.
Florida Neighbors
Neighbor
August 23, 2020
Don,
I still remember the first day I worked for you back in 1998. You were always compassionate and loving. I learned so much in those four years. Thank You for everything. May your soul rest in peace, Navin.
Navin Goel
Coworker
August 23, 2020
Don, It has been a few years since I last saw you as I moved to Charlotte six years ago but I have never forgotten you. You were always so upbeat and that defined our friendship as it did, I am sure, for many others. Whether it was in the gym, at Market Street or on business, friendship came first. Rest in peace, Don.
Tom Davis
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved