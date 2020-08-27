Donald Jenkins, 63
EDEN - Donald Jenkins died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Born in Baltimore, he lived in the Salisbury area for most of his life.
He was a business owner and entrepreneur in the Delmarva area for over 30 years, owning various business ventures. He was a longtime member of the Allen Methodist Church in Allen.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
A visitation will be held today, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. The interment will take place in private at Allen Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.