SALISBURY - Donald Kenneth Carey died Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, at home. Born in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Zenia and Joshua Carey; and a stepfather, William Shipley.
He worked as a teacher for the Harford and Caroline County school boards and St. Francis de Sales Catholic School.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mildred Davidson Carey; a brother, Joshua; three children, Kenneth Mitchell Carey, Cassandra Collins and Kelly Carey; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
