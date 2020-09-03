Donald K. Ludwig, 94

SALISBURY - Donald Knox Ludwig of Salisbury, and formerly of Chattanooga, Tenn., died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Stansell House in Ocean Pines. Born in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late Walter W. and Helen E. Meneely Ludwig.

He attended University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee and was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force and trained as a pilot during World War II. He in Chattanooga in operations at Lovell Field with Capital Airlines, then worked in Atlanta, Ga., with Capital Airlines in Operations. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Chattanooga Tenn., for more than 50 years.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ann Englehardt Ludwig; a daughter, Lisa Ludwig; two granddaughters; three great-granddaughters; a sister, Elizabeth Sjoberg of Austin, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Ludwig of Kingston, Tenn.

A separate celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.







