Donald Kelly, 87

PITTSVILLE - Donald "Pete" Kelly died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. He was the son of the late Howard Kelly and Helen Davis Saren.

A U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War, he worked at Howard Culver Paving Co. and retired from P&A Engineering Inc. in 2008. He was a member of the Eastside VFW Post 2996 in Powellville.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kelly; a daughter, Arlene Shaheen; a son, Donald Mike Kelly; stepchildren, Cheryl Twilley, Debbie Scarborough and Gary Foskey Jr.; two grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Christiana. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John E. Kelly; and a sister, Anna K. Blades.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







