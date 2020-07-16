1/
Donald "Pete" Kelly
Donald Kelly, 87
PITTSVILLE - Donald "Pete" Kelly died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. He was the son of the late Howard Kelly and Helen Davis Saren.
A U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War, he worked at Howard Culver Paving Co. and retired from P&A Engineering Inc. in 2008. He was a member of the Eastside VFW Post 2996 in Powellville.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kelly; a daughter, Arlene Shaheen; a son, Donald Mike Kelly; stepchildren, Cheryl Twilley, Debbie Scarborough and Gary Foskey Jr.; two grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Christiana. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John E. Kelly; and a sister, Anna K. Blades.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
