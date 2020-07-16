Donald Kelly, 87
PITTSVILLE - Donald "Pete" Kelly died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. He was the son of the late Howard Kelly and Helen Davis Saren.
A U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War, he worked at Howard Culver Paving Co. and retired from P&A Engineering Inc. in 2008. He was a member of the Eastside VFW Post 2996 in Powellville.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kelly; a daughter, Arlene Shaheen; a son, Donald Mike Kelly; stepchildren, Cheryl Twilley, Debbie Scarborough and Gary Foskey Jr.; two grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Christiana. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John E. Kelly; and a sister, Anna K. Blades.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 16, 2020.