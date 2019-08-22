SALISBURY - Donald Lee "Donnie" Anderton died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home in Salisbury. Born in Crisfield, he was the son of the late Elmer Carlton "Carl" and Julia Rae Anderton.

He was employed at Perdue Farms Inc. as a Refrigeration Supervisor and was certified in plant refrigeration, engineering and maintenance. Previously, he worked with his family at Anderton Marine, where he was an engineer on their various Chesapeake Bay tugboats. He had also worked for Arthur Perdue, as his personal driver.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Anderton of Salisbury; his daughter, Jennifer Williams of Salisbury; four grandchildren; his siblings, Judy Twilley of Parsonsburg, Carl Anderton of Salisbury, Edward Anderton of Hebron, Barbara Schul of Princess Anne and Michelle Hill of Parsonsburg; and several nieces and nephews.

At his request, he was cremated and a family gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



