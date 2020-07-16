1/
Donald L. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L. Jones, 76
PARSONSBURG - Donald L. Jones died Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Charles E. Jones and the late Mabel Jones.
He attended Millsboro High School and shortly after enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a driver for many years with Perdue Farms and then operated his own company, D&J Transfer Inc. He was a longtime member of Zion United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan Marie Jones; two daughters, Denise Coulborne and Diana Dixon; a stepdaughter, Dawn Banks Shaheen; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pat James and June West; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held today, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joan Meredith
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved