Donald L. Jones, 76

PARSONSBURG - Donald L. Jones died Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Charles E. Jones and the late Mabel Jones.

He attended Millsboro High School and shortly after enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a driver for many years with Perdue Farms and then operated his own company, D&J Transfer Inc. He was a longtime member of Zion United Methodist Church in Salisbury.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan Marie Jones; two daughters, Denise Coulborne and Diana Dixon; a stepdaughter, Dawn Banks Shaheen; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pat James and June West; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held today, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







