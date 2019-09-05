DELMAR - Donald Lee Brown died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home in Delmar, after succumbing to cancer. Born in Seaford, he was the son of the late Floyd Benjamin Brown and Meredith Ida Hearn Brown Hastings.
He was a veteran of the U. S. Army Reserve in the late 1950s and a Life Member of Delmar VFW Post No. 8276 Auxiliary. He worked for both the Banks & Pusey Pants Factory and W. R. Wilson Manufacturing (later Delmar Sportswear and Devon Apparel), both in Delmar. He retired as the head machinist at Devon Apparel in 1989, when the factory shut down.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Helen Annette Coleman Brown Mutchler of Delmar; sons, Donald Craig Brown of Port Charlotte, Fla., Kyle Lee Brown of Clermont, Fla., and Daniel Wade Brown; his brother, Arnold Wayne Brown of Easley, S.C.; eight grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Darren Wesley Brown; two sisters, Hazel Meredith Brown and Betty Ellen Brown Littleton; and two brothers, Howard Benjamin Brown and Kenneth Floyd Brown Sr.
A graveside service with military honors was held Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 5, 2019