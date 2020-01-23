SALISBURY - Donald Lee Long died at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
A 1955 graduate of Wicomico High School, he was later inducted into the Salisbury Softball Hall of Fame. He retired after 40 years as Vice President of Salisbury Steel Products and recently retired from Holloway Funeral Home. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and many civic organizations, including the Lion's Club, Salvation Army Boy's Club and the American Cancer Society.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Louk of Virginia Beach, Va., Teresa Rutherford of Newport News, Va., and Sheila Cook of Salisbury; six grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and his brother, Bruce Long. He was predeceased by his wife, Susan Stein Long; his mother, Anna Littleton Long Gordy; and a brother, Philip Long.
A Service of Life and Resurrection was held at Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Interment was at Parsons Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 23, 2020