SALISBURY - Donald Lynn Hall died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home in Waldorf, Md. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of James E. Hall Sr. and Leona Mason Hall.

He graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1978, where he played football and received numerous certificates from the Vocational and Technical School in plumbing. He worked for several years as a plumber's apprentice with the West family, before accepting a position at Dresser's Industries. He was an active member of the Plumbers and Gasfitters Local No. 5 Union in Camp Springs, Md. He was an avid sportsman who loved to play recreational softball. He was a member of St. James Free Methodist Church in Head of the Creek.

In addition to his parents, he is survived his love, Belinda Oakley; four sisters, Annette Lagana, Joyce Farrare, Grace Hall and Yvette Holt; a brother, James Hall Jr.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Monday, April 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was in Bowling Hill Cemetery in Princess Anne. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



