FRUITLAND - Donald Parker Banks died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Born in Siloam, he was the son of the late Parker and Ruby Banks.
He worked as a telephone lineman for 33 years. A World War II U.S. Army veteran and a member of the American Legion Post No. 64. He was a life-time member of the Elks.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Banks; a daughter, Donna Torrey; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Banks.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020