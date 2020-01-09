Donald P. Banks (1927 - 2019)
  • "May the God of all comfort sustain your family during the..."
  • "Donald Parker Banks, the last of my first cousins and such..."
    - Nancy Townsend Brittingham
  • "Remembering your great love story today and always."
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
FRUITLAND - Donald Parker Banks died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Born in Siloam, he was the son of the late Parker and Ruby Banks.
He worked as a telephone lineman for 33 years. A World War II U.S. Army veteran and a member of the American Legion Post No. 64. He was a life-time member of the Elks.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Banks; a daughter, Donna Torrey; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Banks.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
