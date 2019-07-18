SALISBURY - Donald Preston Bowden died at his Salisbury home on Saturday, July 6, 2019. His parents were the late Donald P. and Marjorie Insley Bowden.

He retired as the Equipment Supervisor for the State Highway Administration, after 41 years of service. He was a member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church for 65 years, serving as a Sunday school teacher, nursery, usher, and deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Bobbie J. Bowden; a daughter, Kimberly Wanex of Federalsburg; a daughter, Gayle Trivits of Lynchburg, Va.; stepdaughters, Stephanie Klaverweiden of Pittsville and Angela Orndorff of Strasburg, Va.; 12 grandchildren; a great-grandson; sisters, Mary Pinto of Salisbury, Betty Hall of Americus, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Baily; and brother, George Frederick Bowden of Salisbury.

A funeral service was held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park.



