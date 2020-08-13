Donald W. Clark, 74

SALISBURY - Donald Wayne Clark died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Takoma Park, Md., he a son of the late William Harrison Clark and Sarah Catherine Tusing Clark.

He graduated from the University of Maryland College Park, where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Safeway and was a member of the Salisbury Cruise Club. He volunteered with the Red Cross.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra Lohrfink Clark; sons, Todd Victor Clark and Justin Matthew Clark; four grandchildren; and a brother, Douglas Clark.

A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Salisbury. A memorial gathering will be held next summer. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







