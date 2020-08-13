1/
Donald W. Clark
Donald W. Clark, 74
SALISBURY - Donald Wayne Clark died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Takoma Park, Md., he a son of the late William Harrison Clark and Sarah Catherine Tusing Clark.
He graduated from the University of Maryland College Park, where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Safeway and was a member of the Salisbury Cruise Club. He volunteered with the Red Cross.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra Lohrfink Clark; sons, Todd Victor Clark and Justin Matthew Clark; four grandchildren; and a brother, Douglas Clark.
A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Salisbury. A memorial gathering will be held next summer. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
August 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Connie Skinner Lewis
Friend
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gary & Charlotte Taylor
Friend
