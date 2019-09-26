SALISBURY - Donna Lynn Godfrey-Rathel, 63, of Salisbury, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Born in Salisbury, her parents were Dorothy Godfrey Hudson and the late William F. "Bill" Godfrey.
She was a graduate of James M. Bennett High School and Salisbury University, with her bachelors in Early Education. She worked at Head Start in Berlin and opened a day-care center in Snow Hill. She later worked for more than 20 years for the state of Maryland as a licensing specialist for day-care centers. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1208, the Redmen's Lodge in Fruitland and American Legion.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her stepfather, Samuel James Hudson Jr.; a stepson, Carson Rathel; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eugene Rathel.
A Memorial Service was held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park.
