Donna Huntington

Guest Book
  • "My condolences for the loss of your beloved Donna. May..."
  • "Prayers to her family during this difficult time. May she..."
    - Carolyn Parsons
  • "So sorry for your loss. 1 Corinthians 1:3 "May you..."
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - R. T.
  • "My condolences to the family, God does care about your..."
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
Obituary
SALISBURY - Donna S. Huntington died Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late William Sigsbee Shores and Sadie Frances Downes Shores.
A Wicomico High School Class of 1961 graduate, she worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for the Louis West Plumbing and Heating Co. for several years, before moving on to Parsons Grocery Store. She then worked for Cloverland/Greenspring Dairy, until retirement. She was a member of Lighthouse of Faith Holiness Church in Salisbury, where she served as a Sunday school teacher.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Huntington of Salisbury, Earl William "Jay" Huntington Jr. of Delmar, Chris Huntington of Salisbury, Nancy Huntington of Delmar and Daniel Huntington of Baltimore; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; the father to her children, Earl W. Huntington Sr.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Aileen Shores Lewis, Mary Belle "Mert" West, Barbara A. Shores Jones, Anna Rebecca Shores and Shirley Mae Shores; and brothers, William Shores Jr. and Benjamin Alan Shores.
A funeral service was held Monday, June 10, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 13, 2019
