SALISBURY - Donna Kaye Lord died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in East New Market, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Helen Wheatley.

She was a 1961 graduate of North Dorchester High School and attended McQueen Gibbs School of Nursing, where she received her degree as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Rockawalkin United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Philip Lord of Salisbury; two daughters, Susan McGinty of Salisbury and Diane Kaeufer of Ocean Pines; a son, Stephen Lord of Chestertown; six grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie Lowe of Rhodesdale; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will be private.



