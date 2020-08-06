Donna L. Pierson, 53

PRINCESS ANNE - Donna Leigh Wieland Pierson died at her home on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Paul Daniel Wieland and Norma Ruth Hastings, both of Florida.

She graduated from Wicomico High School in 1986 and was employed as a dental assistant for many years. She worked for the late Dr. Donald Tilghman and, most recently, for Drs. John and Brenda Burkett.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew Pierson; her sons, Bryan Tyler Mills and Brandon Tamositis, both of Salisbury; her two sisters, Terry E Sinclair of Delmar and Pamela D. Anderson of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and her grandmother, Beverly Wieland of Delmar.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at MoJo's in Downtown Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







