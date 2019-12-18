CRISFIELD - Donna Lee Harris died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
Born Aug. 19, 1947 she was a daughter of the late John Nelson, Sr. and Ann Ostop Nelson. She was born and raised in Oliver Beach, Md. and was a graduate of Kenwood High School.
She worked many years in her younger years at Aetna Insurance Company. Later, she worked at Mrs. Paul's Kitchen in Crisfield and finally retired as quality control manager at Handy's Seafood in Crisfield.
She loved her family and she loved to travel, especially to Vegas.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Melvin M. Harris, Jr. of Crisfield; four children, Janet Lynn Beckett and husband John of Crisfield, Angel Lynn Harris of Crisfield, Starr Lynn Mister and husband Brad of Crisfield, and Melvin "Bubby" Harris and wife Rachel of Pocomoke; seven grandchildren, Kenny Sneade, Jr., Nicholas Sneade, Matthew Beckett, Elijah Mister, Isaac Mister, Haley Harris and Jacob Harris; a sister, Robin Dize and husband Cabby of Crisfield; a brother, John Nelson, Jr. and wife Cindy of Crisfield; her best friend, Carol Howard of Crisfield; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Nelson and Gordon Nelson.
A memorial service officiated by the Rev. David Dunn was Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a visitation was one hour prior. Urn interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God Youth, 1519 Market Street, Pocomoke, MD 21851.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 18, 2019