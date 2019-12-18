Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lee Harris. View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - Donna Lee Harris died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born Aug. 19, 1947 she was a daughter of the late John Nelson, Sr. and Ann Ostop Nelson. She was born and raised in Oliver Beach, Md. and was a graduate of Kenwood High School.

She worked many years in her younger years at Aetna Insurance Company. Later, she worked at Mrs. Paul's Kitchen in Crisfield and finally retired as quality control manager at Handy's Seafood in Crisfield.

She loved her family and she loved to travel, especially to Vegas.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Melvin M. Harris, Jr. of Crisfield; four children, Janet Lynn Beckett and husband John of Crisfield, Angel Lynn Harris of Crisfield, Starr Lynn Mister and husband Brad of Crisfield, and Melvin "Bubby" Harris and wife Rachel of Pocomoke; seven grandchildren, Kenny Sneade, Jr., Nicholas Sneade, Matthew Beckett, Elijah Mister, Isaac Mister, Haley Harris and Jacob Harris; a sister, Robin Dize and husband Cabby of Crisfield; a brother, John Nelson, Jr. and wife Cindy of Crisfield; her best friend, Carol Howard of Crisfield; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Nelson and Gordon Nelson.

A memorial service officiated by the Rev. David Dunn was Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a visitation was one hour prior. Urn interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God Youth, 1519 Market Street, Pocomoke, MD 21851.

To send condolences, please visit





CRISFIELD - Donna Lee Harris died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.Born Aug. 19, 1947 she was a daughter of the late John Nelson, Sr. and Ann Ostop Nelson. She was born and raised in Oliver Beach, Md. and was a graduate of Kenwood High School.She worked many years in her younger years at Aetna Insurance Company. Later, she worked at Mrs. Paul's Kitchen in Crisfield and finally retired as quality control manager at Handy's Seafood in Crisfield.She loved her family and she loved to travel, especially to Vegas.She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Melvin M. Harris, Jr. of Crisfield; four children, Janet Lynn Beckett and husband John of Crisfield, Angel Lynn Harris of Crisfield, Starr Lynn Mister and husband Brad of Crisfield, and Melvin "Bubby" Harris and wife Rachel of Pocomoke; seven grandchildren, Kenny Sneade, Jr., Nicholas Sneade, Matthew Beckett, Elijah Mister, Isaac Mister, Haley Harris and Jacob Harris; a sister, Robin Dize and husband Cabby of Crisfield; a brother, John Nelson, Jr. and wife Cindy of Crisfield; her best friend, Carol Howard of Crisfield; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Nelson and Gordon Nelson.A memorial service officiated by the Rev. David Dunn was Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a visitation was one hour prior. Urn interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God Youth, 1519 Market Street, Pocomoke, MD 21851.To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close