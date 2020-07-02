Doris LaCurts, 91
FRUITLAND - Doris B. LaCurts died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Harrison Senior Living Of Snow Hill. Born in Powellville, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Hazel T. Palmer Brittingham.
She was a poultry grower and had worked at the former Omni Bank. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and Rock Christian Fellowship Church.
She is survived by two sons, John E. LaCurts of Fruitland and Michael V. LaCurts of Gumboro; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Barbara B. Parker of Pittsville and Brenda B. Long of Willards; one brother, Jack M. Brittingham of Pittsville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn E. LaCurts; and brothers, Clifton H. Brittingham, Billy Brittingham, James "Nut" Brittingham, Tommy Brittingham and Chester Brittingham.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church Tabernacle in Millsboro. Burial was in Bethel Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 2, 2020.