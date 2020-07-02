Barbara, Brenda, And Family, Many thought's are with you all at this very emotional time, no word's can ease your sadness, may it somehow help to know other's care and share in your sorrow, Miss Doris held a special place in the heart's of everyone she met, she was a very special lady who will be well remembered for her very caring way's, she is one of God's Angel's and she and Vaughn are now singing in the Heavenly Choir together. May God surround you all with his loving arm's and watch over you all at this very emotional time.

Sharon Phillips-Taylor

Friend