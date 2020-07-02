1/
Doris B. LaCurts
1928 - 2020
Doris LaCurts, 91
FRUITLAND - Doris B. LaCurts died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Harrison Senior Living Of Snow Hill. Born in Powellville, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Hazel T. Palmer Brittingham.
She was a poultry grower and had worked at the former Omni Bank. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and Rock Christian Fellowship Church.
She is survived by two sons, John E. LaCurts of Fruitland and Michael V. LaCurts of Gumboro; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Barbara B. Parker of Pittsville and Brenda B. Long of Willards; one brother, Jack M. Brittingham of Pittsville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn E. LaCurts; and brothers, Clifton H. Brittingham, Billy Brittingham, James "Nut" Brittingham, Tommy Brittingham and Chester Brittingham.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church Tabernacle in Millsboro. Burial was in Bethel Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
JUL
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church Tabernacle
JUL
1
Burial
Bethel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
July 1, 2020
She was a wonderful lady loved her sending prayers and my love to the family
Gaby windsor
Friend
July 1, 2020
She was a wonderful lady loved her so much
Gaby windsor
Friend
June 30, 2020
Such a wonderful lady from the stories her beautiful grand daughter Michelle would tell us. Very loving family and so very sorry for the loss. Love and prayers to all.
Penny Nichols
Friend
June 30, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with all the family at this time. Rest In Peace Ms.Doris
Terry Swift
Friend
June 30, 2020
My thoughts are with your family. You were a lovely lady and I'm so glad I got to know you. Rest in Peace Doris.
Donna
June 29, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family
Genevieve Ruddle, Sharon & Raymond Harr
June 28, 2020
Barbara, Brenda, And Family, Many thought's are with you all at this very emotional time, no word's can ease your sadness, may it somehow help to know other's care and share in your sorrow, Miss Doris held a special place in the heart's of everyone she met, she was a very special lady who will be well remembered for her very caring way's, she is one of God's Angel's and she and Vaughn are now singing in the Heavenly Choir together. May God surround you all with his loving arm's and watch over you all at this very emotional time.
Sharon Phillips-Taylor
Friend
June 28, 2020
i used to work with Doris years ago in a sewing factory. She was a very nice person , kind and would help you any way she could. My prayers go out to he family. God be with you.
Peggy Downes Greenwalt
Friend
June 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandy Hill
Family
