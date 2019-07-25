SALISBURY - Doris Leigh Gootee "Dot" Bradley died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late James Edward Gootee and Lelia Doris Jones Gootee.

She worked as the Registrar for the Wicomico County Board of Elections for over 25 years, until her retirement.

She is survived by her son, Thomas S. "Tom" Bradley of Leesburg, Va.; and two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Henry Bradley in 1998; a son, Daniel Edward Bradley in 2013; a brother, Robert E. Gootee; and two stepsisters, Bonnie and Judy.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



