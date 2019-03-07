Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Donaway White. View Sign

PARSONSBURG - Doris Lee Donaway White died in her home on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Parsonsburg, she was the daughter of the late William Void Donaway and Bertie Fields Donaway.

She attended Parsonsburg Two Room School and Wicomico Senior High School. She worked at Wango Poultry Dressing Plant, Peninsula General Hospital, and then at the Manhattan Shirt Factory. She followed that with over 30 years as an Avon Representative. She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Walston Switch.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William "Billy" White; her sons, William Dale White of Parsonsburg, Dennis Lee White of Parsonsburg and Dean Alan White of Gaithersburg, Md.; seven grandchildren; a sister, Anna Lewis of Rockville, Md.; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Otis, Joshua and Richard Donaway; and three sisters, Charlotta Parrott, Mary Evelyn Sutliffe and Maizie Waller.

A funeral service was held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Walston Switch.



