Doris L.B. Price

  • "Our deepest sympathy in the loss of your loved one. May..."
    - The Maddox Family
  • - Donna Webster
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Donna Webster
  • "Dr Viertl and our staff were sad to hear of Doris's..."
  • "May the memories you cherish continue to soothe your hearts..."
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Wicomico Memorial Park
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Doris Lee Brumley Price died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Marion Station, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Tull Brumley.
She was employed at Benjamin's Department Store, Salisbury State College, Delmarva Power and later retired from the Wicomico County Social Services Department as a fiscal clerk. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Salisbury, where she was a member of Circle Elizabeth.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Walter Price; a daughter, Robin Price; a sister, Myrtle Toadvine; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Keith Price.
A graveside service was held Friday, May 10, 2019, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 16, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
