SALISBURY - Doris Lee Brumley Price died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Marion Station, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Tull Brumley.

She was employed at Benjamin's Department Store, Salisbury State College, Delmarva Power and later retired from the Wicomico County Social Services Department as a fiscal clerk. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Salisbury, where she was a member of Circle Elizabeth.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Walter Price; a daughter, Robin Price; a sister, Myrtle Toadvine; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Keith Price.

A graveside service was held Friday, May 10, 2019, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



