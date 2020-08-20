Doris M. Hall, 95

HEBRON - Doris M. Hall died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She had been a member of Nelson Methodist Church, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and served a number of years on Hebron Town Council.

She is survived by two children, Scott Lee and Kathy Ahlbrandt; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Talbot Mills and Ola Phillips; husband, Alvin Lee; husband, James Hall; brothers, Olan, Linwood and Franklin Mills; and a grandson.







