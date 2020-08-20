1/
Doris M. Hall
Doris M. Hall, 95
HEBRON - Doris M. Hall died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She had been a member of Nelson Methodist Church, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and served a number of years on Hebron Town Council.
She is survived by two children, Scott Lee and Kathy Ahlbrandt; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Talbot Mills and Ola Phillips; husband, Alvin Lee; husband, James Hall; brothers, Olan, Linwood and Franklin Mills; and a grandson.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 17, 2020
What a sweet and beautiful soul she was!! I had the pleasure of caring for her and I enjoyed every moment in her presence. She will be deeply missed, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family and friends!
Victoria Blaszak
Acquaintance
