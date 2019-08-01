SALISBURY - Doris Mary Tindall died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Baltimore, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Alberta Winterling.

She grew up in Baltimore and raised her family in Linthicum, Md., before moving to Salisbury in 1996. She was a member of the St. Francis de Sales ministry, the Guild and various volunteer organizations.

She is survived by her son, Ed Tindall; her daughters, Judy Stansfield and Pam Caldwell; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Edward Glenn Tindall; and her sisters, Madeline and Ruth.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Burial was at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.



