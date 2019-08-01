SALISBURY - Doris Mary Tindall died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Baltimore, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Alberta Winterling.
She grew up in Baltimore and raised her family in Linthicum, Md., before moving to Salisbury in 1996. She was a member of the St. Francis de Sales ministry, the Guild and various volunteer organizations.
She is survived by her son, Ed Tindall; her daughters, Judy Stansfield and Pam Caldwell; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Edward Glenn Tindall; and her sisters, Madeline and Ruth.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Burial was at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 1, 2019