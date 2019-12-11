SALISBURY - Doris Spicer Dove passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at her home. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Levin Theophilus Spicer and Ethel Robinson Spicer.
Doris worked as a receptionist at the Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for 35-40 years, retiring in 2008. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She enjoyed staying in touch with her friends and family.
She is survived by her sister, Ruth Gray of Easton; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by husband, Ercell Sewell Dove; a son, Steven Michael Dove; a brother, Joseph Spicer; and two sisters, Ann Eberspacher and Betty Fehsenfeld.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Officiating will be Rev. William Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Dove Pointe, 1225 Mt. Hermon Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 11, 2019