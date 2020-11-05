Dorothy H. Emory, 87

SALISBURY - Dorothy Horner Emory died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Salisbury Nursing and Rehab Center in Salisbury. Born in Greensboro, she was the daughter of the late Aldy Drew Hanley and Pearl Hanley.

She retired from DuPont Chemistry Lab after 45 years and continued to work after retirement at Harrington Casino for 25 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Faye Wroten Ent; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her siblings, Marjorie Mitchell of Greensboro, Bobby Hanley of Greenwood and Sonny Hanley of Oklahoma; and 13 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Emory; a son, Drew Wroten; and a sister, Francis Strasser.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







