SALISBURY - Dorothy Jane "Dot" Reeder died at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Md., on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Johnstown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Bernard William Hunter and Dorothy Navatsyk Hunter.

She lived in Salisbury and worked for numerous years as a nurse and home health-care provider, before going to work for Gillis Gilkerson Builders for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Wayne Reeder; four children, Rick Larson of Brunswick, Md., Bradley Reeder of Frederick, Md., Kelly Delano of Preston and Jamie Foskey of Laurel; eight grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; two brothers; Danny Hunter of Martinsburg, Pa., and Jimmy Hunter of South Fork, Pa.; four sisters, Alice Rea of Salisbury, Theresa Ortiz of Alum Bank, Pa., Janet Johnson of Monrovia, Md., and Mary-Ann Janiga of Frederick, Md., and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Suzanne May and Barbara Kinsey; and three brothers, Butch, Joe and Donny.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



