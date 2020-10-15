1/
Dorothy Mae Somers Disharoon
Dorothy M.
Disharoon, 98
SALISBURY - Dorothy Mae Somers Disharoon died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Growing up in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Isaac Somers and Gardice Mae Smith Somers.
She worked at the local Coca Cola Plant during World War II and later lived on Dover Street. She was an Avon representative for many years and an active member of Grace Methodist Church. After he husband died in 2007, she maintained her own home independently, driving until the age of 96.
She is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Disharoon Miller of Catonsville, Md.; and three grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard A. Disharoon; and a stepfather, John S. "Jack" Hastings.
A graveside service was held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parsons Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
