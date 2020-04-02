SALISBURY - Dorothy "Dottie" Parvin Wilson died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Lakeside Assisted Living in Salisbury, where she had lived for four years. Born in Hurlock, her parents were the late Charles H. Parvin and Sadie Dean Parvin.

She was employed at Continental Can Co. for several years in the 1950s. She was an active member of Unity Washington United Methodist Church in Hurlock and attended church there for 92 years. She was a charter member of the Ruth and Naomi Circle and the Upper Dorchester County Garden Club.

She is survived by a daughter Barbara Bressler of Severn, Md.; a son, William Wilson of Salisbury; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, George Lake Wilson; and her siblings, Charles, Margaret and William Dean.

A private graveside service will take place at East New Market Cemetery. A public memorial service will be scheduled at Unity Washington United Methodist Church. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.



