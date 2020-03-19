Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Parvin "Dottie" Wilson. View Sign Service Information Zeller Funeral Home 106 Main Street East New Market , MD 21631 (410)-943-3686 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dottie" Parvin Wilson went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2020 at Lakeside Assisted Living in Salisbury where she had lived for four years.

She was born Jan. 5, 1926 in Hurlock to Charles H. Parvin and Sadie Dean Parvin, the youngest of four children; Charles, Margaret, and William Dean. William Dean died in action when his ship, the USS Wasp, was sunk in the South Pacific during WWII.

Dottie was a very active member of Unity Washington United Methodist Church in Hurlock and attended church there for ninety two years. She was a charter member of the Ruth and Naomi Circle as well as numerous other activities for decades. She was a member of the Upper Dorchester County Garden Club and Dorchester County Homemakers.

The love of her life, her husband George Lake Wilson, passed away in 2015. They were married seventy one years. Dottie was employed at Continental Can Company for several years in the 1950s. She was a mother and homemaker. She delighted in her family. To her the extended family was everything. She always kept up with family events and wrote frequent letters. She and Lake traveled extensively with friends and family after his retirement from Continental Can Company. She was an excellent cook. Her family get-togethers for holiday dinners served at their home on Cabin Creek were legendary.

Dorothy is survived by daughter, Barbara Bressler (Ken) of Severn; son, William Wilson (Ruth) of Salisbury; granddaughter, Emily Roberts (Clay) of Parker, Colorado; grandson Marc Bressler (John) of Glen Burnie; greatgrandchildren Abby and Alex Roberts of Parker, Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She leaves behind many friends and acquaintances in Hurlock and at Lakeside. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Hospice and the staff and caregivers at Lakeside for their compassionate and loving care in the final weeks of her life.

A private graveside service will take place at East New market Cemetery, with Rev. Ruth Tull and Pastor John Allen presiding. After the current national health emergency passes, a public memorial service for friends and family will be scheduled at Unity Washington United Methodist Church.

Donations can be made in honor and memory of Dorothy to Unity Washington United Methodist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 298, Hurlock MD 21643.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.





