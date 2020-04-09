SALISBURY - Dorothy Virginia McKinney died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late William I. Purnell Sr. and Nellie Hitch Purnell.

Known as "Ms. Noonie" or "Little Freez," as she was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, where she served as a deaconess, usher, and class leader. She was a foster grandparent at SHORE UP! Prior to retiring, she was employed by Campbell Soup Co. and was a day-care provider for 15 years.

She is survived by three sons, the Rev. Dr. Luther McKinney Jr., Minister Lamont McKinney and Reginald Lee McKinney; two daughters, Lenora Beckett and Romanda Jean McKinney; a stepdaughter, Brenda Bounds; a sister, Anne Purnell; a half-brother, Dr. William I. Purnell Jr.; a half-sister, Elinor Briddell; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lana McKinney; a brother, Charles Purnell Sr.; and three sisters, Ella Cheeks, Nellie Purnell and Hattie Purnell.

A public viewing will be held Friday, April 10, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury, and Saturday, April 11, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church in Salisbury. A private funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.



