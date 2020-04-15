Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Send Flowers Obituary

STAFFORD, Va. - Douglas "Dougie" Leroy Willey passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Cambridge on Dec. 7, 1962 and was the son of Carlton "Leroy" Willey and the late Mary "Carolyn" Willey.

Dougie graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School class of 1980. After graduation, he went on to serve with distinction in the

At the time of his passing, Dougie was employed by the United States Department of State Diplomatic Security as the Certification and Accreditation Section Chief. He was an avid fan of the University of Maryland Lacrosse and the Baltimore Ravens, and enjoyed watching them play. Dougie also enjoyed going for a morning run, and preparing home-cooked meals for his beloved Bulldogs, Butch and Darla. He took pride in where he was born and raised and would visit Cambridge often to reminiscence on the beauty of Dorchester County. Dougie loved nothing more than sharing the stories of his travels around the world during his service to the Marine Corps with anyone that would lend an ear. Dougie was loved and respected by the thousands of Marines he served with and led during his 25 years of service to the Marine Corps. Being a U.S. Marine was the highlight of his life and encompassed who he was as a father, friend, brother, and son.

He is survived by two daughters, Jesica Dempster of Milford, Del. and Devyn Willey of Mrytle Beach S.C.; his father, Carlton "Leroy" Willey of Church Creek; a sister, Pamela C. Gray and her wife Danielle of Ridgely; two half brothers, Robert Burton of Exmore, Pa. and William "Billy" Burton of East New Market; a nephew, Joseph Gray of Elliott's Island; two grandchildren, Gabriella and Jackson Dempster; and various aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be a private service held at Old Trinity Churchyard and arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. A celebration of life will be held at a future date and loved ones will be contacted once arrangements have been made.





