Dyanne M. Dowell, 74

SALISBURY - Dyanne Marie Dowell died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Washington, D.C., her parents were the late Rosa Belle Courtland and Wilton Thomas O'Callaghan.

She was raised in Calvert County and later relocated to Salisbury. She most recently was employed as a nursing assistant caring for elderly patients.

She is survived by her sons, Van Forrester, Darrin Forrester, Robert Dowell Jr. and Dwayne Dowell; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Thomas O'Callaghan and Pete Lusby. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Robert Loren Dowell Sr.; her son, Thomas Forrester; and a sister, Evelyn Ciampo.

The family plans a private memorial service. Final arrangements will be handled by Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







