WILLARDS - E. Homer Adkins died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at John B. Parsons Home in Salisbury. Born in Willards, he was the son of the late Homer Lee and Laura Nancy Truitt Adkins.
He was a Juvenile Probation Officer with the state of Maryland, retiring after 20 years. He also worked for Pete Richardson Auction Sales for 43 years. He served in the South Pacific in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of Eden United Methodist Church, Life Member and past president of the Willards Volunteer Fire Company and past president of the Wicomico County Firemen's Association.
He is survived by a son, Homer L. Adkins of Eden; a daughter, Donna L. Hudson of Willards; and a grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna L. Adkins; a daughter, Sharon A. Adkins; two brothers and three sisters.
A graveside service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 26, 2020