SALISBURY - Earl B. Bradner Sr. died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Martinsville, Va., he was the son of the late Ernest W. Bradner and Alberta H. Bradner.
He served in the U.S. Army and was employed by Food Lion in Salisbury as a stock clerk. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Woodstown, N.J., where he sang on the choir.
He is survived by a son, Earl B. Bradner Jr.; a brother, James Gulledge; two sisters, Christine Gulledge-Leggett and Patty Gulledge; a grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will be held at a later date at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Salem, N.J.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 1, 2019