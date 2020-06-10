Earl Commack Coons
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rehobeth â€" Earl Commack Coons died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hartley Hall Nursing Home in Pocomoke.
Born Aug. 31, 1928 at home in Rehobeth, he was a son of the late Rev. Andrew Jackson Coons and Margaret Virginia Henderson Coons McCready.
Earl graduated from Marion High School and was the last surviving member of the class of 1945. He worked for the Virginia Department of Agriculture in fruit and vegetable inspection. He attended school in New York City at the famous fruit and vegetable market in lower New York City and worked for the agriculture inspection department from Atlanta, GA to VA until returning home to enter Coons TV and Appliance Business with his brothers in Pocomoke in 1951.
Earl was also a poultry grower for Mountaire until 2014 and he was a tree farmer from 1964 until his death. Growing pine trees was his passion and the woodlands were his second home. He was the tree farmer for the State of MD in 1983, winning the Mid Atlantic Division of Tree Farmers in the U.S. that same year.
In his spare time he loved to quail and duck hunt. Carl Green and Earl could hunt all morning, afternoon and evening and never tire. In his last years, his daily chore was to pick up trash on Loverâ€™s Lane. Trash on the roadside was and still is a real problem in our county. He enjoyed rides in the woods with his grandsons and teaching them about forestry.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Suzanne Hall Coons of Rehobeth; his son, William Hall Coons of Marion; grandsons, Benjamin Hall Coons, Daniel Porter Coons, and Lance Joseph Coons, of Marion; half brother, Robert McCready and wife Barbara of Princess Anne; a special nephew, Stanley Conner, Jr. of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Andrew Jackson Coons, Margaret Ardis, Janie Lee Conner, and Broadus H. Coons.
Graveside memorial services were Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paulâ€™s Cemetery. Reverends Harvey and Alana Tyler officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paulâ€™s Perpetual, Inc., c/o Hall Coons, P.O. Box 123, Marion, MD 21838; Marion Fire Department, P.O. Box 143, Marion, MD 21838; or Alzheimerâ€™s Association, www.alz.org
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 7, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 7, 2020
Please allow me to express my deepest
condolences for your loss. I pray that the God of all comfort grant you peace at this time.
June 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved