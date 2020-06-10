Rehobeth â€" Earl Commack Coons died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hartley Hall Nursing Home in Pocomoke.
Born Aug. 31, 1928 at home in Rehobeth, he was a son of the late Rev. Andrew Jackson Coons and Margaret Virginia Henderson Coons McCready.
Earl graduated from Marion High School and was the last surviving member of the class of 1945. He worked for the Virginia Department of Agriculture in fruit and vegetable inspection. He attended school in New York City at the famous fruit and vegetable market in lower New York City and worked for the agriculture inspection department from Atlanta, GA to VA until returning home to enter Coons TV and Appliance Business with his brothers in Pocomoke in 1951.
Earl was also a poultry grower for Mountaire until 2014 and he was a tree farmer from 1964 until his death. Growing pine trees was his passion and the woodlands were his second home. He was the tree farmer for the State of MD in 1983, winning the Mid Atlantic Division of Tree Farmers in the U.S. that same year.
In his spare time he loved to quail and duck hunt. Carl Green and Earl could hunt all morning, afternoon and evening and never tire. In his last years, his daily chore was to pick up trash on Loverâ€™s Lane. Trash on the roadside was and still is a real problem in our county. He enjoyed rides in the woods with his grandsons and teaching them about forestry.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Suzanne Hall Coons of Rehobeth; his son, William Hall Coons of Marion; grandsons, Benjamin Hall Coons, Daniel Porter Coons, and Lance Joseph Coons, of Marion; half brother, Robert McCready and wife Barbara of Princess Anne; a special nephew, Stanley Conner, Jr. of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Andrew Jackson Coons, Margaret Ardis, Janie Lee Conner, and Broadus H. Coons.
Graveside memorial services were Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paulâ€™s Cemetery. Reverends Harvey and Alana Tyler officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paulâ€™s Perpetual, Inc., c/o Hall Coons, P.O. Box 123, Marion, MD 21838; Marion Fire Department, P.O. Box 143, Marion, MD 21838; or Alzheimerâ€™s Association, www.alz.org
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 10, 2020.