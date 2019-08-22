POWELLVILLE - Earl Joseph "Joe" Davis died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Chesapeake Cottage Assisted Living. Born in Willards, he was the son of the late George W. and Mildred Shockley Davis.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Forrest Royal. He lived in Snow Hill for more than 55 years and worked for many years at the Worcester County Soil Conservation District as a heavy equipment operator, followed by several years with the Worcester County Landfill. He was a member of the Snow Hill American Legion Post No. 67, and the Powellville VFW Post No. 2996.
He is survived by his three children, David Davis of Powellville, Ray Davis of Chestertown and Debra Davis of Rock Hall; three grandchildren, David Davis Jr., Mark Davis Sr. and Amy Lynn Davis; his sister, Phyllis Ford of Pittsville, seven great-grandchildren; a niece and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Davis; and a granddaughter.
Services and interment will be private. He will be interred at Riverside Cemetery near Powellville.
Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 22, 2019