FRUITLAND - Earl W. Godfrey died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late William and Annie Godfrey.
He retired from Perdue Farms and worked in landscaping at Godfrey's Lawn and Garden.
He is survived by a son, Gary Godfrey; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Ann Godfrey; a daughter, Brenda Parker; and a brother, Clifton Godfrey.
A funeral service was held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Whaleyville Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 26, 2020