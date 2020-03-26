Earl W. Godfrey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl W. Godfrey.
Service Information
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

FRUITLAND - Earl W. Godfrey died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late William and Annie Godfrey.
He retired from Perdue Farms and worked in landscaping at Godfrey's Lawn and Garden.
He is survived by a son, Gary Godfrey; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Ann Godfrey; a daughter, Brenda Parker; and a brother, Clifton Godfrey.
A funeral service was held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Whaleyville Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
funeral home direction icon